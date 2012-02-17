(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) are unchanged following ANZ's 2012 First Quarter Market Update. The ratings on ANZ's subsidiaries, including its 100%-owned New Zealand banking subsidiary ANZ National Bank Ltd. (ANZ National), also are unchanged.

ANZ's performance for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, was consistent with our 'AA-' long-term issuer credit rating on the bank. We continue to view ANZ's credit rating as being supported by its "strong" business position; "adequate" risk position and capitalization and earnings; and high systemic importance in the Australian banking sector. Our outlook for ANZ is stable.

We view ANZ's funding and liquidity as being adequately managed despite the instability of global debt markets, mainly because of Euro-zone stresses. Our current rating and stable outlook factor in our expectation that these risks will remain adequately managed. We continue to believe, however, that the Australian major bank sector is potentially more highly exposed to disruptions in global financial and debt markets than major bank sectors in other Asia-Pacific banking markets are. This is mainly because of the Australian major banks' relatively higher reliance on wholesale funding.

We will continue to monitor developments concerning ANZ's Asian strategy, as it is a point of difference with the strategies of the three other Australian major banks. Our stable outlook on ANZ is currently indicative, however, of us having no major concerns over the short-to-medium term at the current rating level.