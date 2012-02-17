(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 17, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-/A-1+' issuer
credit ratings on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
(ANZ) are unchanged following ANZ's 2012 First Quarter Market
Update. The ratings on ANZ's subsidiaries, including its
100%-owned New Zealand banking subsidiary ANZ National Bank Ltd.
(ANZ National), also are unchanged.
ANZ's performance for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, was
consistent with our 'AA-' long-term issuer credit rating on the
bank. We continue to view ANZ's credit rating as being supported
by its "strong" business position; "adequate" risk position and
capitalization and earnings; and high systemic importance in the
Australian banking sector. Our outlook for ANZ is stable.
We view ANZ's funding and liquidity as being adequately
managed despite the instability of global debt markets, mainly
because of Euro-zone stresses. Our current rating and stable
outlook factor in our expectation that these risks will remain
adequately managed. We continue to believe, however, that the
Australian major bank sector is potentially more highly exposed
to disruptions in global financial and debt markets than major
bank sectors in other Asia-Pacific banking markets are. This is
mainly because of the Australian major banks' relatively higher
reliance on wholesale funding.
We will continue to monitor developments concerning ANZ's
Asian strategy, as it is a point of difference with the
strategies of the three other Australian major banks. Our stable
outlook on ANZ is currently indicative, however, of us having no
major concerns over the short-to-medium term at the current
rating level.