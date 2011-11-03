(THe following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Limited's (ANZ,
'AA-'/Positive/'F1+') inaugural residential mortgage covered
bonds, an expected 'AAA(exp)' rating. The bonds are guaranteed
by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the ANZ
Residential Covered Bond Trust. Under this programme ANZ can
periodically issue covered bonds up to USD20bn secured on a
dynamic pool of first ranking Australian residential mortgage
loans.
The expected rating is based on ANZ's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-' and a Discontinuity Factor
(D-Factor) of 30.1%, the combination of which enables the
covered bonds to reach an expected 'AAA(exp)' rating after
factoring in recoveries from the cover pool. The minimum
overcollateralisation (OC) the issuer commits to in the
programme documentation is sufficient to sustain this 'AAA'
level of stress. The programme's contractual asset percentage
(AP) of 84.6% (equivalent to 18.2% OC) is equal to the AP
supporting the 'AAA(exp)' rating. The level of AP supporting the
rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of
the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which
can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances and
it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time.
"ANZ is the second of Australia's major banks to launch a
covered bond programme in as many days, evidencing a strong
interest in the potential utilisation of covered bonds as a new
financing tool." said James Leung, Associate Director in Fitch's
Structured Finance team.
Fitch's D-Factors measure the likelihood of interruption of
payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by their
issuer, on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% reflecting a
perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a simultaneous default
of the issuer and its covered bonds.
The D-Factor of 30.1% reflects the strength of the asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which will act as
guarantor of the covered bonds; the mitigant to liquidity gap
risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash
collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon
a downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet
issues, a 12-month maturity extension and a cash reserve
covering three months of payments due on the covered bonds; the
provision for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer
default, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT
systems; and the oversight of the issuer under covered bond
legislation recently enacted in Australia. All else being equal,
the rating of ANZ's residential mortgage covered bonds could
still be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer was rated at least
'A'.
As of 31 October 2011, the cover pool consisted of 11,835
loans secured by first ranking mortgages of Australian
residential properties with a total outstanding balance of
AUD3.5bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation
loans
which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of
67.4%, and a weighted average seasoning of 1.3 years.
Floating-rate loans represent 100% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA'
scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 10.4%, and a weighted
average recovery rate of 52.9%. The cover pool is geographically
distributed across Australia's states, with the largest
concentrations being in New South Wales (25.8%), Victoria
(34.6%), and Queensland (12.3%). The agency's mortgage default
analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage
criteria.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and
tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible
covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario under the
management of a third party.
A pre-sale report on ANZ's covered bond programme is
Final ratings are contingent on the receipt of information
on the initial cover pool and AP conforming to the information
already received by Fitch.