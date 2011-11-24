(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Limited's (ANZ; Long-Term
IDR: 'AA-'/Positive/Short-Term IDR: 'F1+') Series 2011-1
USD1.25bn inaugural residential mortgage covered bonds a 'AAA'
rating. The hard bullet bonds are due in November 2016. The
bonds are guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as
trustee of the ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust. Under this
programme ANZ can periodically issue covered bonds up to USD20bn
secured on a dynamic pool of first-ranking Australian
residential mortgage loans.
The rating is based on ANZ's 'AA-' Long-Term IDR and a
Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 30.1%, the combination of
which enables the covered bonds to reach an 'AA+' rating on a
probability of default basis and a rating of 'AAA' after
factoring in a rating uplift from cover pool recoveries which
have been modelled in a 'AAA' rating scenario. The minimum
overcollateralisation (OC) the issuer commits to in the
programme documentation is sufficient to sustain this 'AAA'
level of stress. The programme's contractual asset percentage
(AP) of 84.6% (equivalent to 18.2% OC) is equal to the AP
supporting the 'AAA' rating. The level of AP supporting the
rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of
the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which
can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances, and
it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time.
"ANZ is the first of the major Australian banks to issue a
covered bond. This opens a new source of long-term funding for
Australia's banks," said James Leung, Associate Director in
Fitch's Structured Finance team.
Fitch's D-Factors measure the likelihood of interruption of
payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by their
issuer, on a scale between 0%-100%; 0% reflects a perfect
continuity, while 100% is equivalent to a simultaneous default
of the issuer and its covered bonds.
The D-Factor of 30.1% reflects: the strength of the asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which will act as
guarantor of the covered bonds; the mitigant to liquidity gap
risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash
collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a
downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet
issues, a 12-month maturity extension and a cash reserve
covering three months of payments due on the covered bonds; the
provision for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer
default, aided by the adequate quality of theissuer's IT
systems; and the oversight of the issuer under covered bond
legislation recently enacted in Australia. All else being equal,
the rating of ANZ's residential mortgage covered bonds could
still be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer was rated at least
'A'.
As of 31 October 2011, the cover pool consisted of 11,835
loans secured by first ranking mortgages of Australian
residential properties with a total outstanding balance of
AUD3.5bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation
loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio
of 67.4%, and a weighted average seasoning of 1.3 years.
Floating-rate loans represent 100% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA'
scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 10.4%, and a weighted
average recovery rate of 52.8%. The cover pool is geographically
distributed across Australia's states, with the largest
concentrations being in New South Wales (25.8%), Victoria
(34.6%), and Queensland (12.3%). The agency's mortgage default
analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage
criteria.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and
tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible
covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario under the
management of a third party.
A new issue report on ANZ's covered bond programme is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.