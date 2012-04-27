(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

Rating Action

On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings to ANZ Capital No. 1 Pty Ltd. The outlook is stable. Rationale Our ratings on ANZ Capital No. 1 Pty Ltd. reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by the company's guarantor and parent entity, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ).

ANZ Capital No. 1 Pty Ltd. is a fully-owned subsidiary of ANZ that was recently established for the explicit purpose, under its Constitution, of purchasing all of ANZ's GBP450 million of hybrid securities.

Standard & Poor's ratings on ANZ reflect the anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for a bank operating mainly in Australia; plus the bank's "strong" business position, its "adequate" capital and earnings, risk position, and liquidity; "average" funding; and potential government support in the unlikely event it were required.

Outlook

The stable outlook on ANZ Capital No. 1 Pty Ltd's rating reflects the outlook on ANZ's ratings. The stable outlook on ANZ reflects our view that the ANZ ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next one-to-two years. To maintain the stable outlook, we expect that ANZ's Asian regional strategy will be well managed and not detract from the bank's strong credit standing. Furthermore, we expect that: the risk-adjusted capital ratios will remain consistent with our view that they are "adequate"; the risk position will not deteriorate materially or unexpectedly; and that recent funding improvements, including the steady transition to improved deposit levels and longer-tenor wholesale funding, can be sustained.