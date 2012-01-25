(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group's (ANZ,
'AA-'/Positive/'F1+') NOK2bn Series 3 10-year mortgage covered
bonds a 'AAA' rating. The hard bullet bonds are due in January
2022.
The bonds are guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust
Limited as trustee of the ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust.
Under this programme ANZ can periodically issue covered bonds up
to USD20bn secured on a dynamic pool of first-ranking Australian
residential mortgage loans.
The rating is based on ANZ's 'AA-' Long-Term IDR and a
Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 30.1%, the combination of
which enables the covered bonds to reach an 'AA+' rating on a
probability of default basis and a rating of 'AAA' after
factoring in a rating uplift from cover pool recoveries which
have been modelled in a 'AAA' rating scenario. The minimum
overcollateralisation (OC) the issuer commits to in the
programme documentation is sufficient to sustain this 'AAA'
level of stress.
The programme's contractual asset percentage (AP) of 83.6%
(equivalent to 19.6% OC) is equal to the AP supporting the 'AAA'
rating. The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected,
among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative
to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even
in the absence of new issuances, and it cannot be assumed that
it will remain stable over time.
The D-Factor of 30.1% reflects: the strength of the asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which will act as
guarantor of the covered bonds; the mitigant to liquidity gap
risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash
collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a
downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet
issues, a 12-month maturity extension and a cash reserve
covering three months of payments due on the covered bonds; the
provision for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer
default, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT
systems; and the oversight of the issuer under covered bond
legislation recently enacted in Australia.
All else being equal, the rating of ANZ's residential
mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the
issuer was rated at least 'A'. As of 31 October 2011, the cover
pool consisted of 11,835 loans secured by first ranking
mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total
outstanding balance of AUD3.5bn.
The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans
which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of
67.4%, and a weighted average seasoning of 1.3 years.
Floating-rate loans represent 100% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA'
scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of
foreclosure for the cover assets of 10.4%, and a weighted
average recovery rate of 52.8%.
The cover pool is geographically distributed across
Australia's states, with the largest concentrations being in New
South Wales (25.8%), Victoria (34.6%), and Queensland (12.3%).
The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its
Australian residential mortgage criteria.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and
tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible
covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario under the
management of a third party.