(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Australia & New Zealand Banking Group's (ANZ, 'AA-'/Positive/'F1+') NOK2bn Series 3 10-year mortgage covered bonds a 'AAA' rating. The hard bullet bonds are due in January 2022.

The bonds are guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust. Under this programme ANZ can periodically issue covered bonds up to USD20bn secured on a dynamic pool of first-ranking Australian residential mortgage loans.

The rating is based on ANZ's 'AA-' Long-Term IDR and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 30.1%, the combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach an 'AA+' rating on a probability of default basis and a rating of 'AAA' after factoring in a rating uplift from cover pool recoveries which have been modelled in a 'AAA' rating scenario. The minimum overcollateralisation (OC) the issuer commits to in the programme documentation is sufficient to sustain this 'AAA' level of stress.

The programme's contractual asset percentage (AP) of 83.6% (equivalent to 19.6% OC) is equal to the AP supporting the 'AAA' rating. The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances, and it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time.

The D-Factor of 30.1% reflects: the strength of the asset segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which will act as guarantor of the covered bonds; the mitigant to liquidity gap risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet issues, a 12-month maturity extension and a cash reserve covering three months of payments due on the covered bonds; the provision for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT systems; and the oversight of the issuer under covered bond legislation recently enacted in Australia.

All else being equal, the rating of ANZ's residential mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer was rated at least 'A'. As of 31 October 2011, the cover pool consisted of 11,835 loans secured by first ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD3.5bn.

The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 67.4%, and a weighted average seasoning of 1.3 years. Floating-rate loans represent 100% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 10.4%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 52.8%.

The cover pool is geographically distributed across Australia's states, with the largest concentrations being in New South Wales (25.8%), Victoria (34.6%), and Queensland (12.3%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage criteria.

Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario under the management of a third party.