(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group's (ANZ,
'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') AUD1bn Series 2012-5 and AUD2bn Series
2012-6 residential mortgage covered bonds 'AAA' ratings. The
hard bullet bonds are due in March 2016. The bonds are
guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of
the ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust. Under this programme ANZ
can periodically issue covered bonds up to USD20bn secured on a
dynamic pool of first-ranking Australian residential mortgage
loans.
The ratings are based on ANZ's 'AA-' Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 30.1%,
the combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach an
'AA+' rating on a probability of default basis and a rating of
'AAA' after factoring in a rating uplift from cover pool
recoveries which have been modelled in a 'AAA' rating scenario.
The programme's contractual asset percentage (AP) of 82.7%
(equivalent to 20.9% over collateralisation) is equal to the AP
supporting the 'AAA' ratings. The level of AP supporting the
ratings will be affected, among other things, by the profile of
the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which
can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance, and
it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time.
The D-Factor of 30.1% reflects the strength of the asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which will act as
guarantor of the covered bonds; the mitigant to liquidity gap
risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash
collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a
downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet
issues, a 12-month maturity extension and a cash reserve
covering three months of payments due on the covered bonds. The
D-Factor also reflects the provision for the guarantor to take
decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of
the issuer's IT systems; and the oversight of the issuer under
covered bond legislation recently enacted in Australia. All else
being equal, the rating of ANZ's residential mortgage covered
bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer was rated
at least 'A'.
As of 28 February 2012, the cover pool consisted of 25,868
loans secured by first ranking mortgages of Australian
residential properties with a total outstanding balance of
AUD7.159bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full
documentation loans which have a weighted average current
loan-to-value ratio of 64.1%, and a weighted average seasoning
of 14.5 months. Floating-rate loans represent 96.6% of the cover
pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted
average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 9.6%,
and a weighted average recovery rate of 55.4%. The cover pool is
geographically distributed across Australia's states, with the
largest concentrations being in New South Wales (25.3%),
Victoria (35.4%), and Queensland (14.4%). The agency's mortgage
default analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage
criteria.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and
tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible
covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario under the
management of a third party.