SYDNEY, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded ANZ National Bank Limited's and Westpac New Zealand Limited's government guaranteed debt to senior unsecured ratings of 'AA' from 'AA+'. A list of the affected banks' ratings is attached below.

The rating action follows the downgrade of the New Zealand sovereign on 29 September 2011.

The downgraded securities are:

ANZ National Bank Limited's government-guaranteed foreign currency senior unsecured debt:

USD1.5bn due on 2 April 2012 (ISIN: US00182VAA98, ISIN: US00182UAA16) downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+

USD100m due on 28 September 2012 (ISIN: XS0454180067) downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+

USD100m due on 19 August 2014 (ISIN: US00182UAD41) downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+

USD71m due on 19 November 2014 (ISIN: XS0467851936) downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+

Westpac New Zealand Limited's government-guaranteed foreign currency senior unsecured:

USD1bn due on 28 July 2014 (ISIN: US9612EAAB18, ISIN: XS0442194923) downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'

USD1.5bn due on 25 May 2012 (ISIN: US9612EAAA35, ISIN: XS0431048023) downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'