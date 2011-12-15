(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ANZ National Bank Limited's (ANZ National) registered certificate of deposits (RCD) programme a Short-Term rating of 'F1+'.

ANZ National has been issuing certificates of deposits under this RCD programme since 1997. Notes are issued with a maximum maturity of 12 months. The programme's size is unlimited. As of the financial year ended 30 September 2011, the outstanding amount issued was NZD2.5bn, accounting for 2.2% of ANZ National's total assets.

ANZ National is New Zealand's largest bank and is 100%-owned by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.