(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference on Thursday, 2 February at 4pm Hong Kong and Singapore time, to discuss the outlook for Asia-Pacific banks in 2012. The accompanying report -- 'Fitch: APAC Bank Rating Outlook; Broadly Stable, Downside Risks Exist' -- is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Senior analysts hosting the call include: Mark Young, head of Fitch's Asia-Pacific financial institutions team; Jonathan Cornish, head of North Asia banks; Ambreesh Srivastava, head of South/Southeast Asia banks; John Miles, head of Australia/New Zealand banks and Charlene Chu, head of China financial institutions. It will start with a 30-minute briefing, followed by a Q & A session of about 20 minutes.

Participants must register for the call in advance.

