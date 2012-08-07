(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that high or rapidly increasing leverage, together with
mounting exposure to China, will constrain upward rating
momentum for banks in Asia-Pacific (APAC). It could even lead to
downgrades should China's economy slow more sharply than
expected and weaknesses in its banking system become more
widespread.
Fitch estimates that private sector credit in APAC will
reach 148% of GDP by end-2012, approaching the peak of 150% in
1998-1999. The credit/GDP ratio is converging for Asian emerging
markets (143%) and Asian developed markets (156%), marking a
high for the former. Within emerging markets, leverage trends
are mixed. Vietnam's credit/GDP ratio has more than doubled
since 1997, while Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and
Malaysia have deleveraged substantially.
Fitch expects leverage in China will continue to rise as
credit is employed to underpin the economy. Strong credit growth
in China, and to a lesser extent India and South Korea, has
driven the region's higher leverage. China-related growth also
boosts Hong Kong's credit/GDP ratio, which is the highest in the
region, forecast at 229% by end-2012.
Relaxed underwriting standards, inadequate controls,
property speculation and unproductive investments are likely to
lead to a rise in bad debt, as Fitch has doubts over whether
current credit and economic growth in APAC can be sustained.
APAC countries in the highest 'MPI-3' category of Fitch's macro
prudential risk indicators (MPI) represent 43% of Fitch's
forecast 2012 GDP for the region, with China accounting for 38%.
Fitch expects economic growth in APAC to moderate in
2013-2014, due to global uncertainty which should lead to lower
credit growth and in turn help to unwind risks built up from the
post-2007 growth phase. Asian countries are also wealthier than
in 1997 when the Asian crisis hit, placing the region in a
stronger position to counter potential stresses.
Most banking systems across Asia remain funded abundantly by
deposits. Banks in Greater China have been increasingly unable
to match new lending with deposit growth, but they have been
able to afford to expand while maintaining sound loan/deposit
ratios (LDRs). South Korea, Australia and New Zealand have cut
their reliance on wholesale funding, but their LDRs remain the
highest in the region (above 120%).