HONG KONG, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has said today that the ratings of structured finance (SF) tranches backed by assets in Asia-Pacific (APAC) were largely stable in Q311, with affirmations dominating rating actions across the region. However, negative ratings actions are possible over the coming four months as Fitch's updated Australian RMBS and global lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) criteria are implemented and if no modifications are made.

"Over 50 junior tranches from Australian RMBS remain on Rating Watch Negative, following the publication of Fitch's recently updated Australian RMBS and LMI criteria. These have now been applied to existing Australian RMBS ratings and all issuers/sponsors have been notified of the review results. Fitch is currently waiting for responses from issuers before taking rating actions," said Alison Ho, Senior Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team and Head of APAC SF Performance Analytics.

"Japanese CMBS, which dominated negative rating actions, now has almost 50% of the ratings in the speculative rating category. Japanese property sales and the refinancing market are still uncertain, although property sales from the Fitch-rated universe both by number and by value increased in Q311, compared with Q211," added Ms Ho.

Apart from affirmations, upgrades made up the remainder of the rating actions in India, bolstered by stable asset performances and a resilient economy. The rating stability in the rest of APAC can be attributed to stable asset performance. Unlike Japan, most ratings are in high investment-grade categories where minimal volatility is expected.

On 13 October, Fitch placed several European and US financial institutions on RWN. As a result, two CLNs and one Short-Term RMBS rating in one Australian RMBS were placed on RWN on 18 October 2011. The agency is currently assessing the impact on a few Japanese CMBS where a counterparty has been placed on RWN.

