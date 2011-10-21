(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has said today
that the ratings of structured finance (SF) tranches backed by
assets in Asia-Pacific (APAC) were largely stable in Q311, with
affirmations dominating rating actions across the region.
However, negative ratings actions are possible over the coming
four months as Fitch's updated Australian RMBS and global
lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) criteria are implemented and
if no modifications are made.
"Over 50 junior tranches from Australian RMBS remain on
Rating Watch Negative, following the publication of Fitch's
recently updated Australian RMBS and LMI criteria. These have
now been applied to existing Australian RMBS ratings and all
issuers/sponsors have been notified of the review results.
Fitch is currently waiting for responses from issuers before
taking rating actions," said Alison Ho, Senior Director in
Fitch's Structured Finance team and Head of APAC SF Performance
Analytics.
"Japanese CMBS, which dominated negative rating actions, now
has almost 50% of the ratings in the speculative rating
category. Japanese property sales and the refinancing market are
still uncertain, although property sales from the Fitch-rated
universe both by number and by value increased in Q311, compared
with Q211," added Ms Ho.
Apart from affirmations, upgrades made up the remainder of
the rating actions in India, bolstered by stable asset
performances and a resilient economy. The rating stability in
the rest of APAC can be attributed to stable asset performance.
Unlike Japan, most ratings are in high investment-grade
categories where minimal volatility is expected.
On 13 October, Fitch placed several European and US
financial institutions on RWN. As a result, two CLNs and one
Short-Term RMBS rating in one Australian RMBS were placed on RWN
on 18 October 2011. The agency is currently assessing the impact
on a few Japanese CMBS where a counterparty has been placed on
RWN.
Individual commentaries relating to specific rating actions
can be found on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com.