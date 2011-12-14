(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 14, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its BBB/Stable rating on
Australian listed gas transmission entity APA Group's finance
arm APT Pipelines Ltd. (collectively APA) is not immediately
affected by APA's announced sale of 80% of its Queensland-based
gas distribution business Allgas Gas Networks (Allgas), and its
takeover offer for the 80% of Hastings Diversified Utilities
Fund (HDUF) that it does not already own. In our view, absent an
acquisition of HDUF, the Allgas sale provides additional
flexibility for APA at the current rating and largely addresses
our concerns about the lack of financial headroom in the rating.
If APA were to be successful in acquiring HDUF--all else
being equal--the 'BBB' rating on APT is likely to be affirmed.
In our view, the addition of the HDUF assets would improve APA's
business risk profile by increasing its geographic footprint and
would materially lift APA's share of the gas transmission
market. Even so, we consider that the acquisition will involve
an inherent degree of execution and integration risk which would
weigh on APA's creditworthiness. Moreover, under the current bid
structure, we expect that about A$1 billion would be added to
APA's consolidated adjusted debt. Therefore, in the short term
consolidated financial metrics for the expanded group would
likely be at the lower end of our expectations, even after
factoring in the improved business risk profile. We will
continue to monitor the progress of the offer and, in
particular, any potential increase to the cash component of the
offer and how this would be funded.