(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arab
Bank Australia Limited's (ABAL) ratings, including its Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable
Outlook. A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this
release.
ABAL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs reflect the potential for
support from its parent, Jordan-based Arab Bank plc
('A-'/Stable), if required. Arab Bank plc maintains a
conservative and liquid balance sheet and with ABAL accounting
for just 3% of group assets at 31 December 2010, there is an
extremely high propensity and ability to provide support.
The bank's limited financial profile and franchise, and
concentrated loan portfolio are key drivers of its Viability
Rating. The former is reflected in ABAL's modest profitability
and small footprint while the latter is highlighted by asset
quality deterioration during FY10 and an increased exposure to
construction loans, which were 39% of gross loans at FYE10
(FYE09: 23%).
ABAL has become more reliant on wholesale funding, with
customer deposits falling to 58% of total funding during FY10.
Nevertheless, ABAL holds a high level of liquid assets; at
FYE10, the bank's liquid assets equated to 22% of total
liabilities, a high ratio that is likely to be maintained for
the foreseeable future. Despite some deterioration over the past
four years, ABAL's capital position remains adequate - at 30
June 2011 it reported a Tier 1 ratio of 9.2%.
ABAL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs are likely to move in line
with those of its parent. However, if there is a reduction in
the propensity of the parent to provide support negative rating
action is likely. Material asset quality deterioration is the
factor most likely to lead to a downgrade of ABAL's Viability
Rating, although a significant weakening of the liquidity and/or
capital position would also place downward pressure on the
rating.
ABAL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arab Bank plc, a
Jordanian bank with a leading market position in the Middle
East, and an extensive global presence. At 30 June 2011, ABAL
accounted for only 0.05% of Australian banking system assets,
according to Australian Prudential Regulation Authority data.
The ratings of ABAL are listed below:
-Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
-Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
-Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'
-Support Rating affirmed at '1'
-AUD200m government guaranteed floating-rate notes affirmed
at 'AAA'