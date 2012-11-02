(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- On Oct. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B-' from 'B' its unsolicited long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Argentina.

-- We are taking a similar rating action on four Argentine banks.

-- The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

Rating Action

On Nov. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B-' from 'B' its global scale issuer credit ratings on Banco Hipotecario S.A., Banco Patagonia S.A., Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A., and Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires. The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

Rationale

The downgrade on the Republic of Argentina is based on the increasing risks the government will face on its debt management following the Second Circuit Court of Appeals of the United States' ruling ratifying the judgment of the New York district court granting summary judgment to plaintiffs on their claims for breach of the Equal Treatment Provision. This rule could potentially increase the liabilities of Argentina and the debt service of the government over the near term. In addition, recent negative events, such as the payment in local currency of a province liability denominated in U.S. dollars issued under Argentinean Law and the blocking of a Navy ship in Ghana by litigants from the 2001 sovereign default, highlight the increasing risks the government of Argentina will continue to face to define its economic policy management and financial program over the near term.

We rarely rate financial institutions above the foreign currency ratings on the countries where they operate because we consider it unlikely that these institutions would remain unaffected by developments in their domestic economy. Also, all the financial institutions operating in Argentina could face indirect effects of a sovereign downgrade. This is because we believe a sovereign downgrade is normally associated with, or could lead to, a weaker operating environment for financial institutions, which would very likely affect their creditworthiness. These trends could harm the credit fundamentals of these four banks. We will continue to monitor their financial condition closely.

Outlook

The negative outlook indicates at least a one-in-three chance of a downgrade over the next 12 months. Increasing risks on external debt payments derived from the consequences of legal actions against Argentina in international courts, a worsening external position, mostly likely from financial outflows, or additional policy actions that exacerbate political polarization and further diminish Argentina's growth prospects could lead to a downgrade. On the other hand, the ratings could stabilize if the government takes actions that restore investor confidence on medium-term prospects for the economy (on the monetary or structural front), and thus reduce uncertainty over its external liquidity position. A revision to stable on the sovereign outlook will trigger a similar rating action on the country's banks.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Unsolicited Ratings On Argentina Lowered To 'B-' On Increasing Risks To Policymaking; Outlook Is Negative, Oct. 30, 2012

Ratings List

Downgraded To From

Banco Hipotecario S.A.

Issuer credit rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--

Banco Patagonia S.A.

Issuer credit rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--

Banco Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.

Issuer credit rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--

Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires S.A.

Issuer credit rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--