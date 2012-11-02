(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Oct. 30, 2012, we lowered the unsolicited ratings and
our transfer and convertibility assessment on Argentina to 'B-'
from 'B'.
-- We are taking various negative rating actions on 16
Argentine entities.
-- The outlook on most corporate entities in Argentina is
now negative, reflecting the potential of further deterioration
in our assessment of the risk of doing business in Argentina.
Rating Action
On Nov. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
the ratings on the following corporates and utilities with a
negative outlook:
-- Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. (AA2000);
-- Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS);
-- Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta
Tension TRANSENER S.A.
-- Electricidad Argentina S.A. (EASA);
-- Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
(Edenor);
-- Alto Palermo S.A.;
-- CLISA-Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y
Servicios S.A.;
-- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.
In addition, we lowered the ratings and placed them on
CreditWatch with negative implications on the following
companies:
-- Alto Parana S.A.;
-- Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A.; and
-- Petrobras Argentina S.A.
At the same time, we revised to negative from stable the
outlooks and affirmed the ratings on the following companies:
-- CAPEX S.A.;
-- Hidroelectrica Piedra del Aguila S.A. (HPDA);
-- Mastellone S.A.; and
-- Raghsa S.A.
Finally, we placed our ratings on Industrias Metalurgicas
Pescarmona S.A.I.C. y F. (IMPSA) on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of the Republic of
Argentina and our transfer and convertibility assessment on it
to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook on the sovereign remains negative.
Rationale
On Oct. 30, 2012, we downgraded our unsolicited ratings on
the Republic of Argentina. Our current ratings reflect the
implication of policies enacted since the October 2011
presidential elections that we believe could, over time,
increase the risk of a deterioration in the country's
macroeconomic framework, put pressure on its external liquidity,
and weaken its medium-term growth prospects (please see
"Unsolicited Ratings On Argentina Lowered To 'B-' On Increasing
Risks To Policymaking; Outlook Is Negative").
As a result, we believe entities operating in Argentina now
face increased risk of doing business, including the sovereign's
weaker credit quality, high inflation, increased regulatory risk
and higher uncertainties regarding the ability to access foreign
currency. In our opinion, these factors deteriorate the
Argentine corporates' financial flexibility.
We downgraded AA2000, TGS, Alto Palermo, CLISA, and IRSA.
Given AA2000's and TGS's exposure to regulation and the
concentration of these five entities' cash flows in Argentina,
we believe that none of them would be able to continue honoring
their financial obligations under a sovereign default scenario
and under potential restrictions to access foreign exchange or
transfer money abroad. AA2000 has a fully renegotiated
concession contract, which we view as a positive credit factor
despite its operation in the regulated airport sector. We also
acknowledge the relatively strong financial performance of both
AA2000 and TGS, particularly the latter, but we view the
uncertainty going forward as an overriding risk factor.
We lowered the ratings Alto Parana, Loma Negra, and
Petrobras Argentina and placed them on CreditWatch negative due
to our weaker assessment of their stand-alone credit profiles
(SACP), which are now at 'b-'. The resolution of the CreditWatch
listing will occur during the next 60 days and will incorporate
our reassessment of the incentives for potential further support
from their respective parents, if needed, under more severe
stress of the sovereign. We could further lower these ratings if
we perceive that the incentives or the appropriate mechanisms to
provide such support are weakening.
We revised the outlook on the ratings on Capex, HPDA,
Mastellone, and Raghsa to negative based on our belief that a
potential further downgrade of the sovereign would lead to a
similar action on these companies. While Capex and HPDA maintain
a relatively good financial performance, they have a strong
currency mismatch between revenues and debt service within a
context of low and frozen electricity prices in the spot market.
Both Mastellone and Raghsa have asset and cash-flow
concentration in Argentina and lack insulating factors that
might help them continue honor their financial obligations under
a sovereign default scenario.
We lowered our ratings on Transener, Edenor and EASA, which
were already lower than that on the sovereign, reflecting their
difficult business and financial situation. We believe that
absent a major change in business conditions, these entities are
likely to default within the next 12 months.
The resolution of the CreditWatch listing on IMPSA will
occur during the next 60 days and will incorporate our
assessment to what extent the company's exposure to the
Argentine financial system may deteriorate its credit quality
under more severe sovereign stress scenarios. This is despite
the company's significant operations outside Argentina (mostly
in Brazil). We could lower our ratings on IMPSA by more than one
notch if we conclude that its default and that of its foreign
subsidiaries is not the same.
With these rating actions, most of the rated corporate
entities in Argentina now have a negative outlook. On the one
hand, this reflects the negative outlook on the Republic of
Argentina. On the other hand, it reflects our views that credit
quality for the corporate sector in the country may continue to
deteriorate based on a weaker operating environment, a
challenging refinancing scenario, and increasing government
intervention that could erode repayment ability.
As a result, potential further downgrades would not
exclusively depend on sovereign rating movements but will also
incorporate further deterioration in our assessment of the risk
of doing business in Argentina or specific risk factors. Our
perception of country risk could improve if the government takes
actions that increase investor confidence and reduce
unpredictability.
Ratings List
To From
Rating Downgrades; Outlook Negative
Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. (AA2000)
B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/-
Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS)
B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--
Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension
TRANSENER S.A.
CCC/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/--
Electricidad Argentina S.A.
CCC-/Negative/-- CCC/Negative/--
Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)
CCC-/Negative/-- CCC/Negative/-- Alto
Palermo S.A.
B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.
B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--
CLISA-Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura y
Servicios S.A.
B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--
Rating Downgrades; Watch Negative
Alto Parana S.A.
B+/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Negative/--
Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A.
B/Watch Neg/-- B+/Negative/--
Petrobras Argentina S.A.
B+/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Negative/--
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised to Negative
CAPEX S.A.
B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/--
Hidroelectrica Piedra del Aguila S.A. (HPDA)
B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/--
Mastellone Hermanos S.A.
B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/--
RAGHSA S.A.
B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/--
Ratings Placed Watch Negative
Industrias Metalurgicas Pescarmona S.A.I.C.y.F.
B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/--