(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 10, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has released a
Japanese-language Performance Watch report on the Asahi Kasei
Hebel Haus Mortgage Backed Master Trust series 2006-1 to series
2010-3 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
transactions. The senior trust certificates issued under these
securitization transactions are each ultimately backed by a pool
of residential housing loan receivables originated by Asahi
Kasei Mortgage Corp. (A/Stable/--). The release of this report
is part of the surveillance process that we carry out after
rating assignments.
Standard & Poor's has conducted various surveillance
activities during the transactions' terms, using collection and
payment reports (servicing reports, etc.) that are submitted
regularly by relevant parties. Through the surveillance process,
we have checked the performance of the underlying asset pools,
the redemption of the rated trust certificates, the enhancement
of various cash reserves concluded in the contracts, and the
status of early redemption triggers. We periodically publish
reports that detail our views on these transactions and
summarize their performance.
The full report is available in Japanese on Standard &
Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp. An
English-language report will be available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com. Ratings information can also be
found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com; under Ratings in the left navigation
bar, select Find a Rating. Members of the media may reserve a
copy by e-mail at tokyo_pressroom@standardandpoors.com or by
phone at (81) 3-4550-8411.