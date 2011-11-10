(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 10, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language Performance Watch report on the Asahi Kasei Hebel Haus Mortgage Backed Master Trust series 2006-1 to series 2010-3 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions. The senior trust certificates issued under these securitization transactions are each ultimately backed by a pool of residential housing loan receivables originated by Asahi Kasei Mortgage Corp. (A/Stable/--). The release of this report is part of the surveillance process that we carry out after rating assignments.

Standard & Poor's has conducted various surveillance activities during the transactions' terms, using collection and payment reports (servicing reports, etc.) that are submitted regularly by relevant parties. Through the surveillance process, we have checked the performance of the underlying asset pools, the redemption of the rated trust certificates, the enhancement of various cash reserves concluded in the contracts, and the status of early redemption triggers. We periodically publish reports that detail our views on these transactions and summarize their performance.

The full report is available in Japanese on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp. An English-language report will be available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com; under Ratings in the left navigation bar, select Find a Rating. Members of the media may reserve a copy by e-mail at tokyo_pressroom@standardandpoors.com or by phone at (81) 3-4550-8411.