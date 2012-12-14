(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ASB
Bank Limited's (ASB, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') residential mortgage
covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.
The rating is based on ASB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high) and an
asset percentage (AP) of 84.5%, which is below Fitch's breakeven
AP of 85.5% for a 'AAA' rating.
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the
'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if the IDR is
downgraded by two or more notches; if the D-Cap falls by more
than one category; and if the programme's AP rises above 85.5%.
The Stable Outlook reflects that of ASB's IDR.
ASB Bank Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA', Outlook Stable
D-Cap: 2 (high)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for the
liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by
programme documentation which provides, in certain
circumstances, for a six-month period prior to a scheduled
covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales.
Fitch has assessed the time required to sell cover pool
assets in New Zealand as 12 months. The system-based alternative
management and privileged derivatives components are assessed as
moderate from a discontinuity point of view. The cover-pool
specific alternative management is assessed as low and asset
segregation as very low risk of discontinuity in line with all
New Zealand programmes.
The D-Cap of 2, when combined with the institution's IDR and
potential recovery uplift, supports a 'AAA' rating on the
covered bonds. As of 30 November 2012, the cover pool consisted
of 18,601 loans secured by first ranking mortgages of New
Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding balance
of NZD2.545bn.
The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans
which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of
46.3%, and a weighted average seasoning of 50.8 months.
Floating-rate loans represent 48.2% of the value of the cover
pool.
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 10.6%, and a
weighted average recovery rate of 67.7%. The agency's mortgage
default analysis is based on its New Zealand residential
mortgage criteria. The outstanding covered bonds, totalling
NZD1.559bn, are guaranteed by ASB Covered Bond Trustee as
trustee of the ASB Covered Bond Trust.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets
relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over
time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot
be assumed to remain stable over time.