BRIEF-Green Dot Corp says on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO - SEC filing
* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing
Feb 7 ASB Bank:
* Moody's assigns definitive Aaa rating to ASB Bank Limited's Series 2012-1 mortgage covered bonds
* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says sees limited impact from trump administration policies in 2017 -fox business network
* FY net interest income 159.9 million Danish crowns ($23 million) versus 168.2 million crowns year ago