CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a rating of 'F1+' to the $1,000,000,000 Ascension Health Alliance commercial paper (CP) notes. The 'F1+' rating is based on the sufficiency of Ascension's liquid resources and written procedures to fund any un-remarketed tenders on its variable rate debt (including weekly or annual puts) and CP notes.

Ascension's CP program has been authorized to not exceed a face amount of $1 billion outstanding at any time with maturities of between 1-270 days. Morgan Stanley and Citi have been appointed as the placement agents and Deutsche Bank as issuing and payment agent. Proceeds from the CP notes may be used to provide liquidity support for Ascension's outstanding tax exempt variable rate demand bonds (VRDBs) subject to remarketing agreements, temporary acquisition funding and general corporate purposes.

As of Dec 31, 2011, Ascension's capital structure supported by its internal liquid resources consisted of $455 million of weekly VRDBs, $197 million of annual put bonds, $1.1 billion of multi-annual put bonds with maturities between one and three years and $320 million of 'Windows' weekly reset bonds. Ascension's maximum put exposure in any given week totals approximately $943 million. Based on Fitch's rating criteria related to Self Liquidity, Ascension had eligible cash and investments, bank lines and repurchase agreements in excess of the 125% threshold of its maximum put exposure in any given week for assignment of the 'F1+' rating. Ascension provides Fitch monthly cash and investment reports.

SECURITY:

The CP notes are secured by an Obligation under the Ascension's Master Trust Indenture dated Nov. 1, 1999 and are secured on parity with all current and future Senior Obligations.