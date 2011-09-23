Sept 23 (The following was released by the rating agency)

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its rating outlook on Seattle, Wash.-based ASG Consolidated LLC to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating.

In addition, we affirmed the 'BB-' issue level rating on the company's senior secured credit facility. The recovery rating remains '1', indicating our expectations of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also affirmed our 'B' issue level rating on the company's subordinated notes. The recovery rating on the notes remains '4', indicating our expectations of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

"We believe the company's operating performance may not improve significantly enough to restore adequate cushion on its financial covenants through the end of fiscal 2011, which could result in constrained liquidity," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bea Chiem.

The outlook revision reflects our estimate of ASG Consolidated LLC's tight covenant cushion on its secured and total leverage covenants for the quarter ended June 30, 2011. We had expected the cushion to improve as a result of higher total allowable catch (TAC) levels for fiscal 2011, which we anticipated would contribute to higher EBITDA. However, leverage also remains high due to the company's very high working capital borrowings on its revolver and year-to-date operating results that are weaker than our expectations primarily because of a decline in product pricing of block and surimi prices and higher realized foreign exchange losses. We estimate that operating performance may not improve significantly enough to restore adequate cushion on the company's financial covenants when they step down during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011.

