BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
May 22 Moody's Assigns Initial A2 Rating to the City Of Ashburn's (GA) $5.19 Million of Combined Utility Revenue Bonds, Series 2012A-B
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
* Japan proposed opening econ dialogue with U.S.-Aso (Adds quotes, detail)