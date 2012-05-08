(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) May 8, 2012-Asia-Pacific
petrochemical companies are seeing squeezed margins due to high
oil prices. As a result, profits for this chemicals subsector
has dampened in first-quarter ended March 31, 2012, according to
an industry report card on the Asia-Pacific chemicals sector
published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
"Input costs have escalated for Asia-Pacific chemical
companies," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Brenda Wardlaw
said. "But the impact was greater on petrochemical companies
than on some chemical subsectors because of their significant
dependence on oil as a raw material. Mining services on the
other hand is experiencing more robust demand, while
agribusiness continues to enjoy supportive supply and demand
fundamentals."
Nevertheless, our outlook for the Asia-Pacific chemicals
sector remains stable for the rest of 2012. We also expect rated
companies to continue to be mainly investment-grade. The
region's positive growth trajectory will maintain Asia-Pacific
demand for chemical products. And companies' strong market
positions would assist them to pass on more expensive input
costs to their customers.