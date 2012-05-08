(The following was released by the rating agency) MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) May 8, 2012-Asia-Pacific petrochemical companies are seeing squeezed margins due to high oil prices. As a result, profits for this chemicals subsector has dampened in first-quarter ended March 31, 2012, according to an industry report card on the Asia-Pacific chemicals sector published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

"Input costs have escalated for Asia-Pacific chemical companies," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Brenda Wardlaw said. "But the impact was greater on petrochemical companies than on some chemical subsectors because of their significant dependence on oil as a raw material. Mining services on the other hand is experiencing more robust demand, while agribusiness continues to enjoy supportive supply and demand fundamentals."

Nevertheless, our outlook for the Asia-Pacific chemicals sector remains stable for the rest of 2012. We also expect rated companies to continue to be mainly investment-grade. The region's positive growth trajectory will maintain Asia-Pacific demand for chemical products. And companies' strong market positions would assist them to pass on more expensive input costs to their customers.