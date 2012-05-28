(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) May 28, 2012--Several Asia-Pacific
transport-infrastructure companies have mapped out or embarked
on major capital-expenditure projects to enlarge capacity. This
is despite projections of slower growth globally and within the
region, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report
published today titled, " Asia-Pacific Transport Infrastructure
Companies Embark On Expansion Route Despite Slower Growth".
Standard & Poor's rates 22 Asia-Pacific companies that comprise
airports, ports, rail, highways, as well as integrated
infrastructure entities.
"Despite the build-up in capital expenditure, we consider
that rated transport infrastructure companies in the region will
continue to demonstrate the ratings stability and resilience
that characterize the sector. We believe they will continue to
post steady growth, albeit slower than historical trends,"
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Philip Grundy said. "Moreover,
we think that the companies' robust business-risk profiles, as
well as prudent planning and execution of the projects, mitigate
the risks associated with the significant capital-expenditure
programs."
The stable outlook on the sector could be threatened if
there were a significantly worse-than-expected downturn in
Europe undermining growth in Asia Pacific. We forecast a mild
recession in Europe, no major financial disruption, and a soft
landing in China.