(The following was released by the rating agency) MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) May 28, 2012--Several Asia-Pacific transport-infrastructure companies have mapped out or embarked on major capital-expenditure projects to enlarge capacity. This is despite projections of slower growth globally and within the region, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published today titled, " Asia-Pacific Transport Infrastructure Companies Embark On Expansion Route Despite Slower Growth". Standard & Poor's rates 22 Asia-Pacific companies that comprise airports, ports, rail, highways, as well as integrated infrastructure entities.

"Despite the build-up in capital expenditure, we consider that rated transport infrastructure companies in the region will continue to demonstrate the ratings stability and resilience that characterize the sector. We believe they will continue to post steady growth, albeit slower than historical trends," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Philip Grundy said. "Moreover, we think that the companies' robust business-risk profiles, as well as prudent planning and execution of the projects, mitigate the risks associated with the significant capital-expenditure programs."

The stable outlook on the sector could be threatened if there were a significantly worse-than-expected downturn in Europe undermining growth in Asia Pacific. We forecast a mild recession in Europe, no major financial disruption, and a soft landing in China.