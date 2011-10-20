(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 20, 2011--As banks worldwide
gear up for Basel III's new capital requirements in 2013,
Asia-Pacific banks look set to undergo a shift in industry
dynamics as they adjust their business models in the long run,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published
today.
In our view, Asia-Pacific banks can be classified into three
groups: 1) high-growth banking systems such as China, India,
Vietnam, and Indonesia that face constant challenges in
replenishing capital; 2) low-growth banking systems such as
Japan that have been struggling to meet Basel III's target of
high-quality capital; and 3) others such as Korea, Singapore,
and Australia that will easily meet the capital requirements.
Overall, we believe that most rated Asia-Pacific banks are
unlikely to face significant difficulty in complying with Basel
III, although some banks with weak capital quality or a high
dependence on wholesale funding will find it tougher to adapt to
the new global regulatory framework on bank capital adequacy and
liquidity.
The Basel Committee on Bank Supervision (BCBS) released its
final recommendations for the global regulatory framework in
December 2010 and updated them in June 2011. The new capital
requirements will be implemented in 2013, and the full
implementation of the framework is scheduled in 2019. Basel III
is the third edition of the minimum standards applied by
regulators to internationally active banks. It is a set of
reform measures aimed at increasing the quality of regulatory
capital and ensuring global consistency to foster greater
resilience among banks to deal with financial and economic
stress, improve risk management, and strengthen banks'
transparency.
