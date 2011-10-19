Ecuador ordered to pay ConocoPhillips $380 mln in damages
Feb 8 A World Bank panel has ordered Ecuador to pay $380 million in damages to a subsidiary of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips for unlawfully expropriating the company's oil investments.
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2011--The recent downturn in crude prices may be discomforting for Asia-Pacific oil and gas companies, but it's unlikely to affect credit ratings. That's according to a report that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published today, titled "Asia-Pacific Oil And Gas Companies Can Endure The Current Price Slump."
"Our ratings already factor in conservative assumptions for oil and gas prices. Therefore, we haven't had to take any rating actions on exploration and production companies in this region due to the recent price slump," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence Lu.
The report states that many companies achieved solid earnings in the first half of this year, due to unexpectedly high oil prices. This has created a buffer in the ratings to offset the likelihood of lower operating cash flows over the next 12 months if global economic growth remains uncertain and oil demand weakens.
"The ratings on companies with negative outlooks could come under pressure if oil prices remain weak for a sustained period. That's because the companies have a reduced ability to internally fund a portion of their investments, and this may increase their reliance on debt," said Mr. Lu. "Further, weaker oil prices may undermine the economics of new projects, in particular non-conventional projects, such as oil sand and shale gas investments."
The report also takes a look at growth strategies, project risks, and the potential for more favorable government policies.
CHICAGO, Feb 8 A U.S. federal appeals court dismissed an emergency appeal by opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan on Wednesday, saying any complaints should be lodged after the plan is confirmed by the bankruptcy court.
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.