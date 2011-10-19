(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2011--The recent downturn in crude prices may be discomforting for Asia-Pacific oil and gas companies, but it's unlikely to affect credit ratings. That's according to a report that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published today, titled "Asia-Pacific Oil And Gas Companies Can Endure The Current Price Slump."

"Our ratings already factor in conservative assumptions for oil and gas prices. Therefore, we haven't had to take any rating actions on exploration and production companies in this region due to the recent price slump," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence Lu.

The report states that many companies achieved solid earnings in the first half of this year, due to unexpectedly high oil prices. This has created a buffer in the ratings to offset the likelihood of lower operating cash flows over the next 12 months if global economic growth remains uncertain and oil demand weakens.

"The ratings on companies with negative outlooks could come under pressure if oil prices remain weak for a sustained period. That's because the companies have a reduced ability to internally fund a portion of their investments, and this may increase their reliance on debt," said Mr. Lu. "Further, weaker oil prices may undermine the economics of new projects, in particular non-conventional projects, such as oil sand and shale gas investments."

The report also takes a look at growth strategies, project risks, and the potential for more favorable government policies.