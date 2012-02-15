(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15 - Given the sound
financial profiles of Asia-Pacific banks, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services currently considers most of the rated banks in
the region capable of withstanding pressures from the euro debt
crisis at their current rating levels.
However, in the case of a more pronounced global economic
slowdown, there could be increasing pressure on the banking
sectors of some Asia-Pacific countries.
Under our base-case scenario, we assume the global economy
will avoid a severe recession; the Economic and Monetary Union
will grow at an anemic 0.4% in 2012 and enter a mild recession;
the U.S. economy will escape a recession; and China will manage
to secure a soft landing with about 7.7%-8.0% growth in 2012
(see "Growing Global Risks Eclipse Asia-Pacific Economic Growth
In 2012," published Dec. 16, 2011).
However, if the eurozone's debt woes lead to a more severe
global financial, it could prompt us to lower our assessments of
the banks, including those for their risk positions and capital
and earnings.
"Considering the export-oriented structure of the
Asia-Pacific region, a more pronounced global economic slowdown
could have a larger impact on the region's overall economy and
the credit profile of the Asia-Pacific banking industry," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Naoko Nemoto.
"Under this scenario, which differs from our base-case
scenario, we would consider negative rating actions on the
banking sectors of relevant Asia-Pacific countries."
Standard & Poor's may also consider negative rating actions
if stresses in the eurozone cause a market dislocation and
result in funding difficulties for Asia-Pacific banks, for
instance, by a pronounced withdrawal of European banks from the
region, Ms. Nemoto said.
If confidence in global financial market weakens and
European banks reduce their assets in the region, that could
increase pressure on Asia-Pacific banks' asset quality and
funding.
