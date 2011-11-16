(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 16, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has withdrawn its
rating on the class A notes issued by Asiamea CLO Ltd. (AsiaMea)
and Asiamea CLO LLC (co-issuer). It also withdrew its swap risk
ratings assigned to the three unfunded classes of AsiaMea's
credit default swap. The notes rating and swap risk ratings were
withdrawn at the request of the originator (Standard Chartered
Bank), and also on the likelihood that Standard & Poor's would
not have access to sufficient information in order to maintain a
forward-looking rating opinion.
RATING WITHDRAWN RATING TO RATING FROM
Asiamea CLO Ltd. and Asiamea CLO LLC
(co-issuer) Class A notes. N.R. BB+ (sf)
SWAP RATINGS WITHDRAWN RATING TO
RATING FROM
Senior credit-default swap (unfunded) N.R.
AAAsrp (sf)
Mezzanine credit-default swap 1 (unfunded) N.R.
AA-srp (sf)
Mezzanine credit-default swap 2 (unfunded) N.R.
A-srp (sf)