India launches record 104 satellites at one go
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
15 March Moody's rates Asiana air tickets receivables deal
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks reached a fresh four-month high on Wednesday morning, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and the rate hike outlook sent Wall Street to record highs.
* Kim Jong Nam died on way to hospital from Kuala Lumpur airport