(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Personal Computer Sector

here

TAIPEI/SYDNEY, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said in a new report that the outlook for Asian personal computer (PC) manufacturers is stable for 2012, despite low-single-digit unit sales decline due to component shortages after the floods in Thailand and consumers' shifting trend towards smartphones and tablets.

"The recovery of Q311's worst performer Acer, without repeating its massive inventory clearance in 2011, is the key to the sector's profit improvement in 2012," said Kevin Chang, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Telecommunications, Media and Technology team. "Higher profit margins, stable capex and lower dividends should lead to Acer's stronger cash flow position. Acer, ASUSTeK and Lenovo are likely to remain in a net-cash position."

Asian PC vendors are likely to suffer from restricted production and cost increases with component supply shortages in 2012 due to the Thailand floods. Although Fitch does not expect that the financial effect will be significant enough to have any rating impact, should component shortages last for more than a year, the outlook may be revised to negative.

Fitch expects credit metrics for Acer Inc. (Acer, 'BBB-'/Stable), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (ASUSTeK) and Lenovo Group Limited (Lenovo) to improve slightly in 2012 following what is likely to prove a decline overall in 2011. These three companies are likely to outperform major US competitors such as Hewlett Packard Company (HP, 'A'/Negative) and Dell Inc. (Dell, 'A'/Stable), due to their greater presence in emerging markets and lower exposure to the weaker European and North American markets. Rising personal income and low computer penetration rates are likely to spur growth in PC shipments to emerging markets. The greater capabilities of PCs make them more attractive than tablets to first-time computer buyers.

The report notes that companies with greater exposure to the commercial segment, such as Lenovo, are better able to deal with the shift in consumers' preference to smartphones and tablets. All traditional PC vendors will face the challenge of developing non-PC products which require innovation and strong marketing and pricing strategies to compete against Apple Inc. and Amazon.com, Inc.

Fitch expects Asian PC vendors to benefit from the "Ultrabook", a new class of slim and quickly responsive devices powered by Intel Corporation's (Intel) second generation processors and "Windows 8" operating system by Microsoft Corporation ('AA+'/Stable). However, growth in advanced technologies is traditionally led by Europe and North America where economic growth is likely to be the weakest. Therefore these developments may not benefit PC vendors significantly in 2012.

The report, '2012 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Personal Computer Sector - Thai Floods Affect Growth', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.