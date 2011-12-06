(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said in a
new report that the outlook for Asian personal computer (PC)
manufacturers is stable for 2012, despite low-single-digit unit
sales decline due to component shortages after the floods in
Thailand and consumers' shifting trend towards smartphones and
tablets.
"The recovery of Q311's worst performer Acer, without
repeating its massive inventory clearance in 2011, is the key to
the sector's profit improvement in 2012," said Kevin Chang,
Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Telecommunications, Media and
Technology team. "Higher profit margins, stable capex and lower
dividends should lead to Acer's stronger cash flow position.
Acer, ASUSTeK and Lenovo are likely to remain in a net-cash
position."
Asian PC vendors are likely to suffer from restricted
production and cost increases with component supply shortages in
2012 due to the Thailand floods. Although Fitch does not expect
that the financial effect will be significant enough to have any
rating impact, should component shortages last for more than a
year, the outlook may be revised to negative.
Fitch expects credit metrics for Acer Inc. (Acer,
'BBB-'/Stable), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (ASUSTeK) and Lenovo Group
Limited (Lenovo) to improve slightly in 2012 following what is
likely to prove a decline overall in 2011. These three companies
are likely to outperform major US competitors such as Hewlett
Packard Company (HP, 'A'/Negative) and Dell Inc. (Dell,
'A'/Stable), due to their greater presence in emerging markets
and lower exposure to the weaker European and North American
markets. Rising personal income and low computer penetration
rates are likely to spur growth in PC shipments to emerging
markets. The greater capabilities of PCs make them more
attractive than tablets to first-time computer buyers.
The report notes that companies with greater exposure to the
commercial segment, such as Lenovo, are better able to deal with
the shift in consumers' preference to smartphones and tablets.
All traditional PC vendors will face the challenge of developing
non-PC products which require innovation and strong marketing
and pricing strategies to compete against Apple Inc. and
Amazon.com, Inc.
Fitch expects Asian PC vendors to benefit from the
"Ultrabook", a new class of slim and quickly responsive devices
powered by Intel Corporation's (Intel) second generation
processors and "Windows 8" operating system by Microsoft
Corporation ('AA+'/Stable). However, growth in advanced
technologies is traditionally led by Europe and North America
where economic growth is likely to be the weakest. Therefore
these developments may not benefit PC vendors significantly in
2012.
The report, '2012 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Personal Computer
Sector - Thai Floods Affect Growth', is available on
