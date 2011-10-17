(The following was released by the ratings agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asian Reinsurance Markets at a Glance

here

SINGAPORE, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that the reinsurance market in Asia is still in a nascent stage with abundant growth opportunities. Asian contribution to total global reinsurance premiums is estimated by industry to be below 10% and out of line with the population size and economic growth in Asia.

The report highlights that the Asian markets have been increasingly plagued by natural catastrophes in H111. "The tragic events that occurred in Japan, New Zealand and Australia were ranked as three of the five costliest disasters globally during this period. The increase in natural catastrophes underlines a need for greater risk awareness and emphasises the growing importance of having proper and appropriate reinsurance protection," says Wan Siew Wai, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance team.

Fitch further notes that as the regulatory environment evolves, Asian jurisdictions have seen increasing adoption of risk-based capital regimes to commensurate with the risk and business profile of licensed (re)insurers. Fitch believes this could indirectly lead to an increase in demand for reinsurance in Asia as direct insurers seek to transfer more underwriting risk to reinsurers.

The report also notes that with market liberalisation, national reinsurers which used to enjoy high compulsory cessions are gradually facing reduced cession and, in some jurisdictions, complete abolition. Fitch, however, believes that while the national reinsurers may see their market share shrink, they will remain dominant players due to their strong market franchise and widespread local distribution networks.

