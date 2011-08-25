(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 25, 2011-- Although the
credit quality of the majority of Asia's utilities companies is
likely to remain stable over the next 12 months, some
potentially challenging issues are ahead, said Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today.
In an industry report card titled, "Outlook For Majority Of
Asian Utilities Is Stable, But Some Challenges Are Ahead,"
Standard & Poor's said electricity, gas, and water companies
benefit from favorable industry factors and demographic trends
that point to increasing demand for utility services in the
region.
"Economic growth in the region is faster than the world
average, and domestic populations are large with low electricity
consumption and urbanization is increasing," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Allan Redimerio.
Utilities companies in Japan, on the other hand, are facing
tougher situations, due to the March 11 earthquake, tsunami, and
the developments stemming from the Fukushima nuclear plant
crisis.
The potentially difficult issues ahead are the uncertain
global economic growth, sustained increase in fuel costs, fuel
sources and the competition for them, expansion opportunities,
and the significant debt maturities and capital expenditures.
"Asian utilities face significant debt maturities over the
next two to three years," Mr. Redimerio said. "We estimate the
amount averages about US$34 billion per year between 2012 and
2014 for the utilities that we rate in the region. We also think
that refinancing risk is rising due to the global economic
uncertainty."
In our view, an economic decline alone is unlikely to result
in downgrades of utility companies. Since electricity demand is
not particularly elastic, declines in usage may not be as large
as the overall economic contraction.
The more pressing issue is the ability of utilities to adapt
to the changing economic and financial environment. Some
countries in the region, such as Singapore, Thailand, and
Philippines, rely heavily on export-driven income, and a global
slowdown may affect their economic growth.