MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 28, 2011--Modest demand in Asia Pacific should continue to support the growth of Asia-Pacific chemical companies, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in an industry report card published today. The article titled, "Regional Growth Should Buoy Demand For Asia Pacific's Chemical Products", also highlighted that regional growth should offset the impact of slackening demand in the U.S. and Europe.

"The region's rapidly growing population and huge development needs should sustain regional demand for petrochemical products, mining exports, as well as agricultural chemicals and fertilizers," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Brenda Wardlaw said.

"Nevertheless, a potential double-dip recession in the U.S. and Europe could have some repercussions in the Asia-Pacific economies, and ultimately the chemicals sector.

Another emerging risk factor for the Asia-Pacific chemical companies is looming climate-change policies."

Despite the relative strength of the regional economies, credit quality across the rated Asia-Pacific chemicals sector deteriorated slightly during the six months ended Sept. 30, 2011.

Negative rating actions outnumbered positive ones, but they mainly reflected acquisitions and restructures rather than a deteriorating trend. The sector remains largely investment-grade, with the majority of ratings clustered in the 'BBB' category.