(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 28, 2011--Modest demand
in Asia Pacific should continue to support the growth of
Asia-Pacific chemical companies, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said in an industry report card published today. The
article titled, "Regional Growth Should Buoy Demand For Asia
Pacific's Chemical Products", also highlighted that regional
growth should offset the impact of slackening demand in the U.S.
and Europe.
"The region's rapidly growing population and huge
development needs should sustain regional demand for
petrochemical products, mining exports, as well as agricultural
chemicals and fertilizers," Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Brenda Wardlaw said.
"Nevertheless, a potential double-dip recession in the U.S.
and Europe could have some repercussions in the Asia-Pacific
economies, and ultimately the chemicals sector.
Another emerging risk factor for the Asia-Pacific chemical
companies is looming climate-change policies."
Despite the relative strength of the regional economies,
credit quality across the rated Asia-Pacific chemicals sector
deteriorated slightly during the six months ended Sept. 30,
2011.
Negative rating actions outnumbered positive ones, but they
mainly reflected acquisitions and restructures rather than a
deteriorating trend. The sector remains largely
investment-grade, with the majority of ratings clustered in the
'BBB' category.