SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) April 16, 2012--The majority of insurance companies in Asia-Pacific are still formalizing their enterprise risk management (ERM) governance structures. Nevertheless, there has been strong progress over the past decade, particularly in Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a report published today.

According to the report, titled "Asia-Pacific Insurers' ERM Lags The More Developed Markets; Australia And Japan Lead In Sophistication," most of the insurers in Asia-Pacific manage their risks through an approach that is more traditional than strategic. The companies separate the risks into groups that include insurance, investment, and operations rather than manage them in an integrated way.

"ERM has played an increasingly important role in Asia-Pacific, due to the growing complexity of managing risks and the efforts of regional regulators to improve the methods for measuring risk," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Connie Wong. "Also, revenue growth and product development in this region have been more robust, thanks to an economy that has performed well despite turmoil elsewhere."

We have assigned most Asia-Pacific insurers "adequate" ERM scores, but the sophistication of their ERM frameworks varies greatly across the region. Among the 96 insurers or groups that Standard & Poor's rates, 9% of ERM scores are "strong," 2% are "adequate with positive trend," 8% "adequate with strong risk controls," 77% "adequate," and 3% are "weak." We score none of the companies "excellent."

