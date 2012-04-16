(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) April 16, 2012--The majority
of insurance companies in Asia-Pacific are still formalizing
their enterprise risk management (ERM) governance structures.
Nevertheless, there has been strong progress over the past
decade, particularly in Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore,
said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a report published
today.
According to the report, titled "Asia-Pacific Insurers' ERM
Lags The More Developed Markets; Australia And Japan Lead In
Sophistication," most of the insurers in Asia-Pacific manage
their risks through an approach that is more traditional than
strategic. The companies separate the risks into groups that
include insurance, investment, and operations rather than manage
them in an integrated way.
"ERM has played an increasingly important role in
Asia-Pacific, due to the growing complexity of managing risks
and the efforts of regional regulators to improve the methods
for measuring risk," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Connie Wong. "Also, revenue growth and product development in
this region have been more robust, thanks to an economy that has
performed well despite turmoil elsewhere."
We have assigned most Asia-Pacific insurers "adequate" ERM
scores, but the sophistication of their ERM frameworks varies
greatly across the region. Among the 96 insurers or groups that
Standard & Poor's rates, 9% of ERM scores are "strong," 2% are
"adequate with positive trend," 8% "adequate with strong risk
controls," 77% "adequate," and 3% are "weak." We score none of
the companies "excellent."
