(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Slower markets at
home are spurring Asia-Pacific banks to look abroad to boost
growth, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report
published today.
"Major banks in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and
Japan are seeking higher yields and growth opportunities in
cross-border loans, mainly within Asia," said Naoko Nemoto, a
credit analyst at Standard & Poor's.
"Even China's major banks--which enjoy relatively high
margins at home--have increased their appetite for overseas
exposure to diversify their revenue and deliver better services
to clients. We expect this trend to continue for at least
several years, while asset reductions by European banks could
create more opportunities for Asia-Pacific banks to boost their
presence in global markets," she added.
Although higher credit and operational risks, and a greater
reliance on foreign currency funding, threaten to counter the
benefits of increased returns and revenue diversification,
Standard & Poor's expects most banks will avoid any significant
erosion of their credit quality, given their cautious strategies
and improved risk management.
"We expect that the future benefits and risks of the banks'
forays overseas will largely depend on how they execute their
strategies and adapt to new environments," Ms. Nemoto said.
According to the report, major banks in Asia-Pacific have
increased their credit exposures at a faster pace overseas than
in their home markets. Banks in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China
have recently shown particularly rapid overseas growth, which
has outpaced growth in their domestic markets.