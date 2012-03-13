(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 13, 2012--The Asia-Pacific
banking industry faces a turning point in 2012 following three
years of stable performance, according to an article published
by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
We believe that the high loan growth and moderate credit
costs the sector has enjoyed could become a thing of the past.
Instead, Europe's debt crisis, lower regional economic growth,
and contraction in some property markets could impair loan
quality and push credit costs higher.
"In our view, slower economic growth is likely to impede
credit growth and fee-based activities for banks, and this, in
turn, could weaken profitability," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Naoko Nemoto.
"Instability in the global financial markets could also hurt
Asia-Pacific banks that rely on wholesale funding, and higher
funding costs would squeeze net interest margins."
Yet despite these potential hurdles, we expect adequate
capitalization, strong systemwide liquidity, and low levels of
nonperforming loans (NPLs) to help Asia-Pacific banks navigate a
difficult 2012.
Currently, a majority of our bank ratings fall into the
single 'A' category or higher, and 80% of our outlooks on
Asia-Pacific bank group ratings are stable, which reflects our
view that most rated banks will be able to withstand the
pressure.
Under our base-case scenario, we assume that the global
economy will slow but avoid a severe recession (for more
details, please see "Growing Global Risks Eclipse Asia-Pacific
Economic Growth in 2012," published Dec. 16, 2011).
If the Asia-Pacific economy faces a sharp and prolonged
downturn due to a global recession, causing a surge in credit
costs and capital deterioration, we could consider negative
rating actions.
A hard landing in China, with weaker economic growth than
our base-case scenario of 7.7%-8.0% GDP growth, would have
significant knock-on effects on growth in the Asia-Pacific
region. However, this downside scenario is unlikely in our
current view. (Standard &Poor's has published industry reports
on the banking sectors of 14 countries in the Asia-Pacific
region. Please see list of related articles below).
