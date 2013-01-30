(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Rising banking system
leverage in Asia-Pacific is increasing rating pressure for banks
in the region, Fitch Ratings says. Strong credit growth across
the region, particularly in China, is driving the region's
credit-to-GDP up towards its 1998-1999 peak.
Credit growth in APAC has accelerated since 2007 due to
underlying economic growth and loose global and regional
monetary conditions, in particular China's stimulus measures.
The rapid balance-sheet expansion for the banks in some
financial systems is likely to be unsustainable.
Rapid expansion often puts pressure on banks' financial
profiles. Relaxed underwriting standards, inadequate controls
and speculative investments typically accompany strong credit
and asset-price growth. This build-up of credit risks will
constrain upward rating momentum and could even lead to
downgrades for banks in the region, particularly ones with
greater sensitivity to Chinese risk, where the build-up in
credit has been greatest and which accounts for 37% of GDP in
APAC.
Credit growth in China remains relatively rapid and is
likely to gather pace in support of generating higher GDP, with
credit-to-GDP likely to exceed 200% in 2013. But funding and
capital constraints in the banks could act as a brake on growth
after the leadership transition. Our measure of broad credit
adjusts the official total societal financing (TSF) metric to
include shadow and offshore sources, as other channels for
credit disbursement beyond on-balance-sheet lending have become
increasingly important.
Hong Kong banks are also vulnerable to higher risks due to
their rapid expansion in China and the growing links between the
two economies and their banking systems. The risks are partly
offset by the high financial intermediation involving many
foreign-owned banks. But credit growth in Hong Kong remains
strong and its credit-to-GDP is more than 20% above trend.
Across the rest of APAC we expect the pace of credit growth
to slow as the economy grows at a more moderate rate in
2013-2014. This should help unwind risks accumulated from the
recent growth phase. However, loose global monetary conditions,
including the likelihood of further easing by the Bank of Japan,
pose a risk to this forecast. Asian central banks that leave
monetary conditions too easy for too long, whether to promote
growth or to avoid attracting capital inflows, could see
overheating pressures build.
APAC remains the region with the highest proportion of
countries classified as '3', high, in our macro-prudential
indicator (MPI) scale, which we use to identify potential
systemic stress. China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mongolia and Sri
Lanka, all MPI 3, account for 43% of our 2012 GDP estimate for
the region.
Growth of real credit in Mongolia was particularly rapid in
2011 as was real exchange rate and equity market appreciation.
Credit growth eased into 2012 but is still at a high-rate and
the real policy interest rate remained negative. Indonesia and
Sri Lanka had some of the fastest real credit growth among
emerging markets in 2010 (15% and 18%, respectively) and 2011
(20% and 26%). Credit-to-GDP in these three countries is
relatively low, which partially justifies more rapid credit
growth as credit penetration increases and where the need for
infrastructure investment is greater.