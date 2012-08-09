(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 9, 2012--Asia-Pacific's
rated telecommunications companies are pumping in significant
amounts of funds to upgrade their network infrastructure to next
generation technology. These investments would enable them to
capture a greater share of revenue from an expected rapid
increase in data usage, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
in a report published today, "Asia-Pacific Telecom Companies
Tussle In The Search For Data Revenue Growth".
"The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile
devices is propelling exponential growth of data volumes for the
region's telecom operators," Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Paul Draffin said. "But competitive pressures could erode the
expected revenue gains. Moreover, rated telecom companies face
regulatory risk and technological threats, such as mobile voice
over Internet Protocol (VOIP)."
Nevertheless, we consider that rated Asia-Pacific telecom
operators would be able to maintain their credit quality. Their
robust balance sheets, solid earnings, and leading market
positions for many rated players should enable them to withstand
the pressures.