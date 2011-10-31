(The following was released by the rating agency)
Oct. 31 - Asia-Pacific rated real estate investment trusts
and real estate operating companies (collectively 'REITs') have
reduced their debt burdens and diversified their funding sources
away from the banking sector, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said in a commentary published today.
The article titled, "Asia-Pacific REITs Stand In Good Stead
To Face Shaky Conditions", highlights that these steps have
positioned Asia-Pacific REITs to withstand expected higher
volatility in global conditions.
"Funding costs could become more expensive for rated
Asia-Pacific REITs, as seen in the widening of credit default
swap spreads," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Craig Parker
said.
"Combined with stricter bank regulations, bank debt costs
could push higher, affecting Asia-Pacific REITs who remain
dependent on bank debt for short-to-medium term funding. In
addition, fragile consumer sentiment in the region could result
in lower leasing demand and retail sales."
However, the REITs have adopted more conservative financial
profiles and maintained high occupancy levels in their
portfolios. With prudent portfolio management, REITs are well
placed to counter the potentially tougher conditions, in our
opinion.
Indeed, Asia-Pacific real estate entities rated by Standard
& Poor's, whose assets range from malls to skyscrapers, remain
largely entrenched in the investment-grade rating category. The
majority of the 38 issuers we rate in the region are clustered
around the 'A' category.
