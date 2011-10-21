(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said that all non-Japan Asia SF transactions continued to show stable asset performance, leading to all ratings reviewed in Q311 being affirmed with Stable Outlooks.

The 13 affirmed tranches comprised four tranches from four Korea ABS transactions, five tranches from one Singapore ABS transaction, one tranche from a Singapore CMBS transaction and three tranches from one Taiwan CMBS transaction. The affirmations reflect low defaults and delinquencies in the ABS transactions, and stable operating performance and adequate debt service coverage ratio in the Singapore CMBS transaction.

The Taiwanese CMBS, Cathay Dun Nan Commercial Building REAT, was affirmed in September 2011 and the Outlook on all three tranches was revised to Stable. The revision of the Outlooks followed the auction of the entrusted property on 15 September 2011, with Cathay Life Insurance (Cathay Life) winning the bid. The sale price of the entrusted property is five times the aggregate of current outstanding balance of class A, B and C beneficiary certificates. Subject to the approval by an investor meeting in November 2011, the purchase price from Cathay Life is expected to be fully paid by December 2011 in five instalments. The trustee received 20% of the purchase price (i.e. TWD1,734.7m) from the first two instalments as of September 2011.

With the revision of the Outlook on the Taiwanese CMBS to Stable from Negative, all non-Japan Asia SF tranches currently have a Stable Outlook.

