Overview
-- U.S. for-profit postsecondary education company ATI has
provided us with confidential information regarding its debt
obligations.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit and issue-level
ratings on the company to 'D'. Our recovery ratings on the
company's debt issues remain unchanged. Rating Action On June
20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its
corporate credit rating on North Richmond Hills, Texas-based ATI
Acquisition Co. to 'D' from 'CCC-'.
We also lowered our issue-level ratings on the company's
senior secured credit facilities and subordinated debt to 'D'
(the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'CC'. Our
recovery rating on the company's senior secured credit
facilities and subordinated debt remains at '6', indicating our
expectation of negligible (0 to 10%) recovery for lenders in the
event of a payment default.
Rationale The downgrade reflects confidential information
that ATI has made available to Standard & Poor's regarding its
debt obligations. ATI is a for-profit postsecondary education
company focused on vocational programs, operating 23 career
training centers and schools. ATI indirectly derives just under
90% of its revenues from federal-government-sponsored financial
aid and grants received by its students. The campuses are
geographically concentrated in Texas and Florida, representing a
vulnerability to their regional economies.
ATI's credit quality has deteriorated significantly over the
past year, primarily because of earnings erosion stemming from
weak enrollment trends. As of Sept. 30, 2011, debt to EBITDA was
8.8x compared with 4.7x in the prior year. At the same time,
EBITDA coverage of interest weakened to 1.0x from 2.4x. We see
the risk of further deterioration in credit measures over the
next year because of continued enrollment declines. We will
update our analysis as new information becomes available.
Corporate Credit Rating D/--/-- CCC-/Negative/-- Senior Secured
D CC Recovery Rating 6 6 Subordinated D CC Recovery Rating 6 6