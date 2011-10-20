(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Atlantic Power Corp. has executed a definitive Plan of Arrangement to acquire Capital Power Income L.P. (CPILP; BBB/Watch Negative), a Canada-based publicly traded limited partnership with a C$1.1 billion market cap.

-- Pro forma for the acquisition, we have assigned our 'BB-' preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Atlantic Power.

-- At the same time, we assigned our preliminary issue rating of 'BB-' to Atlantic Power's $460 million senior unsecured notes due in 2018. We also assigned our '4' preliminary recovery rating to the notes, indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery if a payment default occurs.

-- The outlook on the ratings is stable.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB-' preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Atlantic Power Corp. The preliminary rating is pro forma of Atlantic Power's proposed acquisition of Capital Power Income L.P. (CPILP; BBB/Watch Negative).

At the same time, we assigned our preliminary issue rating of 'BB-' to Atlantic Power's $460 million senior unsecured notes due in 2018. We also assigned our '4' preliminary recovery rating the notes, indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery if a payment default occurs. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

All ratings are preliminary, subject to review of final documentation and conditional upon completion of the proposed financing. On successful completion of the transaction and document review, we will withdraw the preliminary rating and assign issuer, issue, and recovery ratings.

Atlantic Power has executed a definitive plan of arrangement to acquire CPILP, a Canada-based publicly traded limited partnership with a C$1.1 billion market cap.

"The preliminary ratings on Atlantic Power reflect its reliance on distributions from its underlying portfolio of energy projects that benefit from power-purchase agreements with largely investment-grade counterparties," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Theodore Dewitt.

"The preliminary ratings also reflect resource concentration--natural gas--and some vulnerability to availability declines, operation and maintenance cost increases, and high leverage."

CPILP owns and operates a portfolio of 20 largely contracted North American power generation assets (1,400 MW). CPILP is 29%-owned by Capital Power Corp. (CPC), a Canada-based publicly traded corporation.

Currently, the corporate credit rating on CPILP is 'BBB/Watch Negative', and the issue rating on the unsecured notes is 'BBB'. CPILP's notes will remain in the capital structure and rank equal in order of priority with Atlantic Power's proposed $460 million senior unsecured note issuance. The outlook on the preliminary ratings is stable.

We could revise the outlook or the preliminary ratings if availability or generation is lower than expected, or if operation and maintenance costs are higher. In addition, the preliminary ratings could come under pressure from potential lower revenues from projects with recontracting exposure, as they represent about 56% of generation. Improved recovery prospects or material improvements in the risk profiles of several assets could result in higher ratings.