(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Auckland Airport's new pricing framework for the next five years will provide greater clarity on its revenue. In addition, the airport is reviewing any potential investment in a new domestic passenger facility, which will include further consultation with the airlines over the implications for airport charges.

-- The temporary postponement of the large capital expenditures toward the middle-to-second half of the decade will sustain the airport's financial metrics at above our prior expectations.

-- As a result, we are revising our rating outlook to positive from stable, and affirming the ratings on the airport.

-- We would raise the rating if we have more clarity and certainty regarding the long-term stability of the New Zealand regulatory regime, as well as the company's intention to maintain financial metrics significantly above its stated policy.

Rating Action

On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Auckland International Airport Ltd. (AIAL) to positive from stable, and affirmed its 'A-/A-2' ratings on the company.

Rationale

The outlook revision is based on our expectation that AIAL's financial metrics will be higher than our previous forecasts because of the airport's postponement of its previously assumed large capital expenditure to the middle-to-second-half of the decade. The deferral is due to the airport's further consultation with airlines regarding the implications for airport charges. Under our previous forecasts, we had assumed a significant step-up in capital expenditure over the coming five years. The airport had planned to construct a new domestic terminal during the period, and start works on a second Northern runway at the end of the five-year period. As part of its consultation with the airlines regarding its proposed new tariffs, AIAL has instead decided to pursue a shorter-term, less capital-intensive solution concerning the congestion issues at the existing domestic terminal until the longer-term new terminal facility plans are finalized. In addition, work on the second runway is unlikely to start until the later part of this decade. As a result, we have lowered our capital expenditure forecast for the next three years by about NZ$125 million, or 20% in aggregate compared to our prior estimate. We thus expect AIAL's debt to be less by about NZ$100 million by 2015.

The lower debt level will improve AIAL's key financial metrics, despite its recent decision to increase its dividend payout ratio to 100% of net profit after tax, from 90% previously. We believe the compound annual growth rate will be modest over the next three years at 2.6% and 1.3% for international and domestic traffic respectively, compared to a corresponding compound annual growth rate over the past five years of 4.4% and 2.1%, respectively. We therefore expect financial metrics to remain significantly above the company's stated targets of funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of more than 15% and FFO interest coverage of greater than 3.5x. In fact, we believe the ratios will remain only marginally below the fiscal 2012 levels of 19% and 4x. We view these levels as commensurate with a 'A' rating, all else being equal.

We continue to view AIAL's business risk profile as "strong". This is based on AIAL's position as the major international gateway to New Zealand, and its reasonably large direct catchment area relative to other New Zealand peers, which covers about 30% of the country's population. Furthermore, AIAL has the country's largest range of international air-related services, with substantial origin-and-destination traffic from relatively diverse geographic and passenger bases. The airport has a larger exposure to international passengers than peers (about 7.77 million in fiscal 2012 compared to domestic traffic of about 6.24 million)--a segment that can support growth but also exposes the airport to external events and economic conditions.

The airport also holds minority stakes in North Queensland Airports (the owner and operator of Cairns and Mackay airports in northeast Australia) and New Zealand's Queenstown Airport. Although these shareholdings currently make up a small proportion of the airport's total earnings, we believe the ownership interests and expected increased contributions expose the airport's metrics to potential underperformance from these investments.

We believe that there remains some uncertainty around the regulatory regime covering the New Zealand airport sector, mainly following the recent publication by the Commerce Commission of a Process and Issues Paper seeking to confirm the effectiveness of the current light-handed regime. This process is conducted for each airport independently and could lead to changes in regulation, although we believe that AIAL is not overexposed to this risk.

The ratings on AIAL reflect our opinion of the company's natural-monopoly business, its diverse revenue stream, and the airport's trend of robust passenger demand. In our view, these strengths are somewhat offset by AIAL's partly debt-funded capital expenditure program over the coming years; growing exposure to its minority investments in North Queensland Airports and Queenstown Airports; and relative uncertainty concerning the New Zealand regulatory regime.

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on AIAL is 'A-2'. We view the company's liquidity as "adequate". The company has a sufficient buffer in the next 12-to-18 months to cover its capital expenditure, dividends to shareholders, and other cash requirements.

Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash, FFO, and undrawn bank lines to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

-- AIAL has NZ$50 million of debt maturing in late 2012, but has significant undrawn bank facilities to cover that amount.

-- In the event of a 30% drop of EBITDA, net sources would remain positive. Compliance with covenants under its debt documents would be maintained in that scenario.

In our analysis, we have assumed liquidity exceeding NZ$450 million over the next 12 months, comprising cash on hand, FFO, and available committed bank facilities. We estimate the company will use about NZ$350 million over that period, to cover its capital-expenditure program, maturing debt, and dividends to shareholders.

Outlook

The positive outlook is based on our view that AIAL's financial metrics will remain comfortably above the company's stated targets of 3.5x and 15% for FFO interest coverage and FFO-to-debt respectively. Should shareholder distributions remain stable, we consider that the company can sustain this buffer over its policy targets. This is despite the company undertaking partially debt-funded capital expenditure over the next two-to-three years. The outlook also reflects our view that AIAL will maintain its strong business risk profile.

The short-term and long-term ratings could be raised by one notch in the next 12 months if:

-- The Commerce Commission does not seek to materially change the current regulatory framework, and instead keeps the current light-handed regime.

-- We gain sufficient comfort that the company intends to maintain a significant buffer above its financial metrics targets and not seek to implement any shareholder-friendly capital-management measures with the improvement in its financial metrics.

-- The expected appointment of a new CEO in the coming months will not lead to a material change in the company's overall strategy such that it weakens the airport's business or financial risk profiles.

The outlook could be revised to stable if:

-- There were any adverse regulatory developments affecting revenue trends.

-- AIAL increases its expected capital expenditure program over the next two-to-three years, which would result in debt levels being higher than our expectations.

-- AIAL undertakes acquisitions that would materially affect its financial metrics or business profile. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios and Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate and Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012

-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Auckland International Airport Ltd.

Senior Unsecured A-

Commercial Paper A-2

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Auckland International Airport Ltd

Corporate Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2