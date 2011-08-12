(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AU Optronics Corporation's (AUO) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) as well as its senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. The agency has also affirmed AUO's National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB(twn)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

"Although AUO's profit margin and financial leverage are likely to deteriorate in 2011, Fitch expects the company's credit profile to remain compatible with its ratings through the industry cycle over the medium term," says Kevin Chang, Director with Fitch's Telecommunications, Media and Technology team.

AUO is experiencing a much tougher business environment than last year. The company has recorded operating losses since Q410 as a result of a material decline in selling prices and soft demand from flat panel TV and notebook computer makers due to weak sales of end-products, particularly in Western Europe and North America. Consequently, AUO's financial leverage in terms of net debt to last-12-month EBITDA increased to 2.1x as of June 2011 from 1.0x as of December 2010. Fitch expects AUO's after-dividend free cash flow to turn negative for 2011.

AUO has the potential to recover its profitability and free cash flow in 2012 through revenue growth, continuous cost reductions and prudent capex. The key revenue growth drivers include rising popularity of smartphones, media tablets, and internet-connecting TVs, as well as increasing importance of the emerging market and a shortening replacement cycle of flat panel TV. Nevertheless, if thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel makers fail to control their capacity and output, competition within the sector may rise and limit financial profile improvements.

Measured by 2010 panel shipments, AUO fell to the fourth position from third in the global large-sized (10-inch or above) TFT-LCD panel market. This followed the establishment of Chimei Innolux Corporation, a merged company of Chi Mei Optoelectronics Corporation, Innolux Display Corporation and TPO Displays Corporation, in March 2010. Fitch believes AUO is likely to maintain its market position over the medium term in view of its state-of-the-art technology, globally diversified production bases, strategic alliances with contract manufacturers and increasing outsourcing of Japanese consumer electronics products to Taiwanese manufacturers.

The ratings have been withdrawn because they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of this issuer.