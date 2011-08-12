(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed AU Optronics Corporation's (AUO) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) as well as its
senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. The agency has also affirmed
AUO's National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB(twn)'. The Outlooks are
Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.
"Although AUO's profit margin and financial leverage are
likely to deteriorate in 2011, Fitch expects the company's
credit profile to remain compatible with its ratings through the
industry cycle over the medium term," says Kevin Chang, Director
with Fitch's Telecommunications, Media and Technology team.
AUO is experiencing a much tougher business environment than
last year. The company has recorded operating losses since Q410
as a result of a material decline in selling prices and soft
demand from flat panel TV and notebook computer makers due to
weak sales of end-products, particularly in Western Europe and
North America. Consequently, AUO's financial leverage in terms
of net debt to last-12-month EBITDA increased to 2.1x as of June
2011 from 1.0x as of December 2010. Fitch expects AUO's
after-dividend free cash flow to turn negative for 2011.
AUO has the potential to recover its profitability and free
cash flow in 2012 through revenue growth, continuous cost
reductions and prudent capex. The key revenue growth drivers
include rising popularity of smartphones, media tablets, and
internet-connecting TVs, as well as increasing importance of the
emerging market and a shortening replacement cycle of flat panel
TV. Nevertheless, if thin film transistor liquid crystal display
(TFT-LCD) panel makers fail to control their capacity and
output, competition within the sector may rise and limit
financial profile improvements.
Measured by 2010 panel shipments, AUO fell to the fourth
position from third in the global large-sized (10-inch or above)
TFT-LCD panel market. This followed the establishment of Chimei
Innolux Corporation, a merged company of Chi Mei Optoelectronics
Corporation, Innolux Display Corporation and TPO Displays
Corporation, in March 2010. Fitch believes AUO is likely to
maintain its market position over the medium term in view of its
state-of-the-art technology, globally diversified production
bases, strategic alliances with contract manufacturers and
increasing outsourcing of Japanese consumer electronics products
to Taiwanese manufacturers.
The ratings have been withdrawn because they are no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of
this issuer.