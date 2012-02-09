(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that Australian engineering contractors will suffer a
material erosion in earnings in the event of a reversal of the
resources boom.
Major Australian engineering service companies have over
half their earnings either directly or indirectly exposed to
resources-related projects. Based on their order book
compositions, this exposure is set to increase further.
"Risks to sector earnings arise from greater price-based
competition, the rising costs of permanent employees, finely
priced lump-sum contracts, and committed expenditure on long
lead-time equipment," said Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's
Asia Pacific Corporates team.
Until recently, local engineering contractors faced little
competition from international players when bidding for
Australian mining and infrastructure projects. "However, the
status quo is changing, and foreign engineering contractors are
not only creating price tension but are also winning major
projects," added Mr Kenny.
