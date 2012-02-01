(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings recently placed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Australia's four major banks, including their New Zealand subsidiaries, on Rating Watch Negative. The agency notes that each of the four banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank Limited, Westpac Banking Corporation, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and their respective New Zealand subsidiaries, ASB Bank Limited, Bank of New Zealand, Westpac New Zealand Limited and ANZ National Bank Limited - have mortgage covered bond programmes and have issued covered bonds under these programmes.

There is no impact on the covered bond programmes from the RWN rating actions on the Australian & New Zealand banks. All else being equal, the rating of each of the Australian bank's mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuers were rated at least: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group at 'A'; Commonwealth Bank of Australia at 'A'; Westpac Banking Corporation at 'A'; and National Australia Bank Limited at 'A-'. Similarly the New Zealand subsidiaries mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuers were rated at least: ANZ National Bank Limited at 'A'; ASB Bank Limited at 'A'; Bank of New Zealand at 'A-'; and Westpac New Zealand Limited at 'A'.

Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on all banks within a short time frame and expects that any downgrades of the four major Australian banks' ratings are most likely to be limited to one notch; those entities currently rated at 'AA' are most at risk of a ratings downgrade.

The ratings of the mortgage covered bonds are currently either at 'AAA' or 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis. In the event, the above banks are downgraded by one notch, the mortgage covered bonds would then become either 'AA' or 'AA+' on a PD basis, and a ratings uplift to 'AAA' could be achieved based on credit to recoveries.

For more information on the agency's rating actions for the four major Australian banks and their New Zealand subsidiaries, please refer to "Fitch Places Major Australian Banks on RWN; Affirms Canadian Banks", dated 30 January 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com.