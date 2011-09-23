(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 23, 2011--Loans underlying Australian prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are greater-than-30 days in arrears eased to 1.69% in June 2011, from 1.77% a month earlier, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Subprime RMBS arrears were lower, down 102 basis points to 11.65%, with less than A$1.92 billion in subprime RMBS outstanding. Two new prime issuances totaling about A$1.8 billion brought total prime RMBS outstanding higher in May, to nearly A$86 billion, from A$84.6 billion in May 2011.

"The arrears levels have decreased across the board from May to June. While these levels are still higher compared to the same time in 2009 and 2010, which saw 1.44% and 1.43% of loans being greater-than-30 days in arrears, the overall trend is positive," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vera Chaplin said. "Australian households are more cautious as uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets increases -preferring to reduce debt, build savings, and defer major purchases. While this is good from the perspective of overall household financial management, it impacts on the economy by, among other things, negatively affecting the retail sector. This also means borrowers in more severe arrears could find it more difficult to recover - particularly the affected self-employed borrowers whose cash flows are sensitive to non-mining sector activities."

"Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN)" measures the weighted-average arrears that are more than 30 days past due on residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days, 61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard & Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.

The report, "Australian RMBS Arrears Statistics", for the month ended June 30, 2011, provides a comprehensive analysis of arrears statistics on loans underlying Australian RMBS.

Publication of the next edition of the Australian and New Zealand RMBS Performance Watch will be delayed due to the release of an updated version.