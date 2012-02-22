(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 22, 2012--Loans
underlying Australian prime residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) that are greater than 30 days in arrears rose
4 basis points (bps) to 1.56% in October 2011, compared with a
month earlier, according to a report published by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services. There were two new issuances in
October. Total prime RMBS outstanding was down marginally, at
slightly more than A$82.4 billion.
Subprime RMBS arrears rose by 36 bps to 10.74% in October,
with A$1.57 billion in subprime RMBS outstanding as of Oct. 31,
2011. Specifically, new subprime arrears rose by 78 bps and
severe arrears (greater-than-60-but-less-than-90-days bucket,
and greater-than-90-days bucket) fell by 41 bps.
The increase in arrears has been observed across sectors for
prime and subprime RMBS. The Low-Documentation Loan SPIN (Low
Doc) rose by 19bps to 5.86%. However, in real dollar terms, Low
Doc fell by A$0.6 million.
"Whilst a relatively stable macroeconomic environment
continues to underpin the performance of Australian RMBS
portfolios, recent interest rate increases by banks and
financial institutions and modest weakening in labour market
fundamentals may impact arrears performance at the margin in
coming months, as some borrowers face difficulties with
increasing loan repayments," Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Vera Chaplin said. "The seasonal impact of the Christmas and
holiday period is also likely to see some upward trends in
arrears in coming months."
Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures
the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on
residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated
Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime
and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify
the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days,
61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated
on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard &
Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.
The report, Australian RMBS Arrears Statistics, for the
month ended Oct. 31, 2011, provides a comprehensive analysis of
arrears statistics on loans underlying Australian RMBS. The
report can be found on RatingDirect Global Credit Portal, under
the Global Research Publications window. Select Structured
Finance Research from the drop-down menu in this window. Members
of the media can contact Richard Noonan for a copy on (61) 3
9631 2152 or richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com.