SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 10, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that there was no immediate impact on its rated portfolio of Australian companies following the recent vote in the Senate ratifying the Australian government's carbon tax legislation, due to be implemented from July 1, 2012.

We consider, however, that the direct implications and challenges to manage the transition will vary greatly across sectors. The companies likely to be most affected by the tax are those operating in the electricity generation sector, as they will face a direct and quantifiable additional liability from the next financial year.

Even within this space, the credit impact will vary across the National Electricity Market, depending on the government assistance package and free permit allocations, ownership and debt structure, and lenders' approach to refinancing upcoming debt maturities (see News Comments: "Australia's Carbon Tax Will Shift Competitive Landscape Of Energy Sector", published to Global Credit Portal RatingsDirect on Nov. 10, 2011).

We further believe that other sectors such as mining, metals, chemicals, and building materials will face additional challenges to their cost competitiveness against overseas companies (see "Credit FAQ - Will Australia's Carbon Price Proposal Undermine The Credit Quality of the Local Commodities Sector?", published on July 17, 2011).

However, the impact will remain unclear in the short term until the assistance package expected to be released by the government is known. We believe the financial impact of the carbon tax is modest in the context of earnings and cash flow for Australian industrial companies, and we expect them to adequately manage their exposures to the policy and absorb any associated costs.

Companies in the retail, property, and other sectors, in our view, are likely to be less affected given the relatively low additional financial burden that the tax will impose on those entities.