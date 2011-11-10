(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 10, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that there was no immediate impact
on its rated portfolio of Australian companies following the
recent vote in the Senate ratifying the Australian government's
carbon tax legislation, due to be implemented from July 1, 2012.
We consider, however, that the direct implications and
challenges to manage the transition will vary greatly across
sectors. The companies likely to be most affected by the tax are
those operating in the electricity generation sector, as they
will face a direct and quantifiable additional liability from
the next financial year.
Even within this space, the credit impact will vary across
the National Electricity Market, depending on the government
assistance package and free permit allocations, ownership and
debt structure, and lenders' approach to refinancing upcoming
debt maturities (see News Comments: "Australia's Carbon Tax Will
Shift Competitive Landscape Of Energy Sector", published to
Global Credit Portal RatingsDirect on Nov. 10, 2011).
We further believe that other sectors such as mining,
metals, chemicals, and building materials will face additional
challenges to their cost competitiveness against overseas
companies (see "Credit FAQ - Will Australia's Carbon Price
Proposal Undermine The Credit Quality of the Local Commodities
Sector?", published on July 17, 2011).
However, the impact will remain unclear in the short term
until the assistance package expected to be released by the
government is known. We believe the financial impact of the
carbon tax is modest in the context of earnings and cash flow
for Australian industrial companies, and we expect them to
adequately manage their exposures to the policy and absorb any
associated costs.
Companies in the retail, property, and other sectors, in our
view, are likely to be less affected given the relatively low
additional financial burden that the tax will impose on those
entities.