(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 10, 2011--Loans underlying Australian prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are greater-than-30 days in arrears eased to 1.80% in May 2011, from 1.83% a month earlier, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Subprime RMBS arrears were higher, up 62 basis points to 12.67% during the same period, with less than A$1.96 billion in subprime RMBS outstanding. Three new prime issuances totalling about A$4.34 billion brought total prime RMBS outstanding higher in May, to more than A$83.6 billion, from A$81.4 billion in April 2011.

"The arrears levels seem to have stabilized, with only marginal movements between May and April," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vera Chaplin said "However, arrears might not improve materially until some time and are likely to be sensitive to changing macroeconomic conditions."

Self-employed borrowers continue to be the group most affected by financial pressures. Although the Low-Documentation (Low Doc) Loan SPIN has dropped to 5.79% from 5.88% during the same period, loans that are more-than-90 days in arrears rose by A$1.96 million. Self-employed borrowers generally comprise the majority of mortgage-holders in the Low Doc SPIN.

Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days, 61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard & Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.

The report, Australian RMBS Arrears Statistics, for the month ended May 31, 2011, provides a comprehensive analysis of arrears statistics on loans underlying Australian RMBS. The report can be found on RatingDirect Global Credit Portal, under the Global Research Publications window. Select Structured Finance Research from the drop-down menu in this window. Members of the media can contact Sharon Beach for a copy on (61) 3 9631 2152 or sharon_beach@standardandpoors.com.