MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 10, 2011--Loans
underlying Australian prime residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) that are greater-than-30 days in arrears eased
to 1.80% in May 2011, from 1.83% a month earlier, according to a
report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Subprime
RMBS arrears were higher, up 62 basis points to 12.67% during
the same period, with less than A$1.96 billion in subprime RMBS
outstanding. Three new prime issuances totalling about A$4.34
billion brought total prime RMBS outstanding higher in May, to
more than A$83.6 billion, from A$81.4 billion in April 2011.
"The arrears levels seem to have stabilized, with only
marginal movements between May and April," Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Vera Chaplin said "However, arrears might not
improve materially until some time and are likely to be
sensitive to changing macroeconomic conditions."
Self-employed borrowers continue to be the group most
affected by financial pressures. Although the Low-Documentation
(Low Doc) Loan SPIN has dropped to 5.79% from 5.88% during the
same period, loans that are more-than-90 days in arrears rose by
A$1.96 million. Self-employed borrowers generally comprise the
majority of mortgage-holders in the Low Doc SPIN.
Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures
the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on
residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated
Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime
and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify
the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days,
61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated
on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard &
Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.
The report, Australian RMBS Arrears Statistics, for the
month ended May 31, 2011, provides a comprehensive analysis of
arrears statistics on loans underlying Australian RMBS. The
report can be found on RatingDirect Global Credit Portal, under
the Global Research Publications window. Select Structured
Finance Research from the drop-down menu in this window. Members
of the media can contact Sharon Beach for a copy on (61) 3 9631
2152 or sharon_beach@standardandpoors.com.