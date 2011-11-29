(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Loans
underlying Australian prime residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) that are greater-than-30 days in arrears
remained stable at 1.69% in July 2011, compared to a month
earlier, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services. There were two new prime issuances totalling
about A$1.2 billion during the month. Total prime RMBS
outstanding was also steady, at nearly A$86 billion.
However, subprime RMBS arrears climbed 52 basis points
higher to 12.18%, with A$1.63 billion in subprime RMBS
outstanding, which is down by around A$282 million in July
compared to June 2011. There was one new subprime issuance
totalling about A$250 million.
"Self-employed borrowers continue to be the group most
affected by financial pressures," Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Vera Chaplin said. "In July, the Low-Documentation (Low
Doc) Loan SPIN rose to 5.90%, which is 0.01% below the
historical high in March 2011."
Compared to the previous month, it seems that most of the
increase in the Low Doc SPIN is from arrears in the 30-to-60-day
delinquency category. With an outstanding balance of A$6.4
billion, Low Doc loans now comprise 7.5% of the total mortgage
loan portfolio underlying Australian prime RMBS. This is about
half of the value (A$12.8 billion) in April 2005, when the Low
Doc SPIN was first recorded by Standard& Poor's. Self-employed
borrowers generally form the majority of mortgage-holders in the
Low Doc SPIN.
Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures
the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on
residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated
Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime
and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify
the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days,
61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated
on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard &
Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.
The report, Australian RMBS Arrears Statistics, for the
month ended July 31, 2011, provides a comprehensive analysis of
arrears statistics on loans underlying Australian RMBS. The
report can be found on RatingDirect Global Credit Portal, under
the Global Research Publications window. Select Structured
Finance Research from the drop-down menu in this window. Members
of the media can contact Richard Noonan for a copy on (61) 3
9631 2152 or richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com.